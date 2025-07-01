NIO Inc. Reports 17.5% Year-Over-Year Increase in June Deliveries and 25.6% for Second Quarter 2025

NIO delivered 24,925 vehicles in June 2025, a 17.5% increase, with total deliveries reaching 785,714 by June 30, 2025.

NIO Inc. reported strong delivery figures for June 2025, with a total of 24,925 vehicles delivered, marking a 17.5% increase compared to the same month last year. For the second quarter, deliveries amounted to 72,056 vehicles, a 25.6% year-over-year rise, bringing cumulative deliveries to 785,714 by June 30, 2025. The deliveries included vehicles from NIO's various brands, with notable performance in recent J.D. Power studies, where the ET5 and ET5T models ranked first among mid-size battery electric sedans and the EC6 topped the premium BEV segment. NIO has maintained a reputation for product quality and user satisfaction, leading its segment in J.D. Power's quality research for seven consecutive years.

Potential Positives

24,925 vehicles delivered in June 2025, marking a significant 17.5% increase year-over-year.

72,056 vehicles delivered in the second quarter of 2025, which represents a robust 25.6% increase year-over-year.

Cumulative deliveries reached 785,714 as of June 30, 2025, demonstrating strong market penetration and growth.

NIO products were recognized for exceptional quality and user satisfaction in the 2025 J.D. Power studies, achieving top rankings in multiple segments for seven consecutive years.

Potential Negatives

Despite a year-over-year increase in vehicle deliveries, there may be underlying concerns regarding the company's ability to sustain this growth, as indicated by the numerous risk factors mentioned in the press release.



Forward-looking statements caution investors about potential risks and uncertainties that could adversely impact NIO’s future business development and financial condition.



The need for continuous technological breakthroughs and the pressure to maintain product quality could pose challenges for the company amidst competitive market dynamics.

FAQ

What were NIO's vehicle deliveries in June 2025?

NIO delivered 24,925 vehicles in June 2025, marking a 17.5% increase year-over-year.

How many vehicles did NIO deliver in Q2 2025?

NIO delivered 72,056 vehicles in the second quarter of 2025, an increase of 25.6% year-over-year.

What is NIO's cumulative delivery figure as of June 30, 2025?

NIO's cumulative deliveries reached 785,714 vehicles as of June 30, 2025.

Which NIO models received recognition in 2025 J.D. Power studies?

The ET5 and ET5T ranked first among mid-size battery electric sedans in J.D. Power studies.

What brands does NIO offer in the electric vehicle market?

NIO offers vehicles under the NIO, ONVO, and FIREFLY brands, targeting different market segments.

$NIO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 155 institutional investors add shares of $NIO stock to their portfolio, and 257 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NIO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NIO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025

SHANGHAI, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO; HKEX: 9866; SGX: NIO) (“NIO” or the “Company”), a pioneer and a leading company in the global smart electric vehicle market, today announced its June and second quarter 2025 delivery results.





The Company delivered 24,925 vehicles in June 2025, representing an increase of 17.5% year-over-year. The deliveries consisted of 14,593 vehicles from the Company’s premium smart electric vehicle brand NIO, 6,400 vehicles from the Company’s family-oriented smart electric vehicle brand ONVO, and 3,932 vehicles from the Company’s small smart high-end electric car brand FIREFLY. The Company delivered 72,056 vehicles in the second quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 25.6% year-over-year. Cumulative deliveries reached 785,714 as of June 30, 2025.





NIO’s products have been highly recognized in the 2025 J.D. Power studies. The ET5 and ET5T ranked first among mid-size battery electric sedans in the China NEV-IQS study, while the EC6 claimed the top spot in the premium BEV segment in the China NEV-APEAL study. With superior product quality and exceptional user satisfaction, NIO has secured first place in its segment in J.D. Power’s quality research for seven consecutive years since 2019.







About NIO Inc.







NIO Inc. is a pioneer and a leading company in the global smart electric vehicle market. Founded in November 2014, NIO aspires to shape a sustainable and brighter future with the mission of “Blue Sky Coming”. NIO envisions itself as a user enterprise where innovative technology meets experience excellence. NIO designs, develops, manufactures and sells smart electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation core technologies. NIO distinguishes itself through continuous technological breakthroughs and innovations, exceptional products and services, and a community for shared growth. NIO provides premium smart electric vehicles under the NIO brand, family-oriented smart electric vehicles through the ONVO brand, and small smart high-end electric cars with the FIREFLY brand.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. NIO may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in announcements, circulars or other publications made on the websites of each of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “SEHK”) and the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the “SGX-ST”), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about NIO’s beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: NIO’s strategies; NIO’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; NIO’s ability to develop and manufacture vehicles of sufficient quality and appeal to customers on schedule and on a large scale; its ability to ensure and expand manufacturing capacities including establishing and maintaining partnerships with third parties; its ability to provide convenient and comprehensive power solutions to its customers; the viability, growth potential and prospects of the battery swapping, BaaS, and NIO Assisted and Intelligent Driving and its subscription services; its ability to improve the technologies or develop alternative technologies in meeting evolving market demand and industry development; NIO’s ability to satisfy the mandated safety standards relating to motor vehicles; its ability to secure supply of raw materials or other components used in its vehicles; its ability to secure sufficient reservations and sales of its vehicles; its ability to control costs associated with its operations; its ability to build its current and future brands; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in NIO’s filings with the SEC and the announcements and filings on the websites of each of the SEHK and SGX-ST. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and NIO does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.





For more information, please visit: http://ir.nio.com







Investor Relations







ir@nio.com







Media Relations







global.press@nio.com



