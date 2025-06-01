NIO Inc. Reports 13.1% Year-over-Year Increase in May 2025 Vehicle Deliveries

NIO delivered 23,231 vehicles in May 2025, up 13.1% year-over-year, with cumulative deliveries reaching 760,789.

NIO Inc. reported strong delivery results for May 2025, with 23,231 vehicles delivered, marking a 13.1% increase year-over-year. Year-to-date deliveries reached 89,225, a significant rise of 34.7% compared to the previous year, and cumulative deliveries totaled 760,789 as of May 31, 2025. The vehicles delivered included models from NIO's premium brand, ONVO's family-oriented line, and the small high-end electric car brand, FIREFLY. NIO continues to position itself as a leader in the global smart electric vehicle market, focusing on innovation and customer experience. The company also noted that this press release contains forward-looking statements that may involve risks and uncertainties affecting future performance.

May 2025 vehicle deliveries increased by 13.1% year-over-year, showcasing a strong demand for NIO's products.

Year-to-date deliveries in 2025 rose by 34.7% year-over-year, indicating significant growth in the company's overall performance.

Cumulative deliveries reached 760,789 as of May 31, 2025, highlighting the company's market presence and success in the electric vehicle sector.

Despite an increase in delivery numbers, the press release highlights inherent risks and uncertainties related to NIO's ability to deliver vehicles of sufficient quality and appeal on schedule and scale, which could impact future growth.

The mention of "forward-looking statements" with potential material differences from actual results raises concerns about the reliability and accuracy of the company's projections and expectations.

The press release does not provide details on profitability or financial health, leaving uncertainties regarding NIO's overall business viability in the competitive electric vehicle market.

What are NIO's May 2025 vehicle delivery figures?

NIO delivered 23,231 vehicles in May 2025, a 13.1% increase compared to the previous year.

How many vehicles has NIO delivered year-to-date in 2025?

As of May 31, 2025, NIO has delivered 89,225 vehicles year-to-date, marking a 34.7% increase year-over-year.

What brands does NIO offer?

NIO offers vehicles under three brands: NIO, ONVO, and FIREFLY, catering to different market segments.

How many cumulative deliveries has NIO achieved?

NIO has reached a cumulative total of 760,789 vehicle deliveries as of May 31, 2025.

What is NIO's vision for the future?

NIO aims to shape a sustainable future with its mission of "Blue Sky Coming" through innovative technology and exceptional experiences.

$NIO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 156 institutional investors add shares of $NIO stock to their portfolio, and 256 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$NIO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NIO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NIO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NIO forecast page.

SHANGHAI, June 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO; HKEX: 9866; SGX: NIO) (“NIO” or the “Company”), a pioneer and a leading company in the global smart electric vehicle market, today announced its May 2025 delivery results.





The Company delivered 23,231 vehicles in May 2025, representing an increase of 13.1% year-over-year. The deliveries consisted of 13,270 vehicles from the Company’s premium smart electric vehicle brand NIO, 6,281 vehicles from the Company’s family-oriented smart electric vehicle brand ONVO, and 3,680 vehicles from the Company’s small smart high-end electric car brand FIREFLY. Cumulative deliveries reached 760,789 as of May 31, 2025.







About NIO Inc.







NIO Inc. is a pioneer and a leading company in the global smart electric vehicle market. Founded in November 2014, NIO aspires to shape a sustainable and brighter future with the mission of “Blue Sky Coming”. NIO envisions itself as a user enterprise where innovative technology meets experience excellence. NIO designs, develops, manufactures and sells smart electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation core technologies. NIO distinguishes itself through continuous technological breakthroughs and innovations, exceptional products and services, and a community for shared growth. NIO provides premium smart electric vehicles under the NIO brand, family-oriented smart electric vehicles through the ONVO brand, and small smart high-end electric cars with the FIREFLY brand.







