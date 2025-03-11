NIO Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on March 21, 2025

NIO Inc. will release its 2024 financial results on March 21, 2025, followed by anearnings conference call

NIO Inc., a leader in the smart electric vehicle market, will release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024, on March 21, 2025, before U.S. market opening. The company will hold anearnings callat 8:00 AM Eastern Time on the same day, which will be accessible via a live and archived webcast on its investor relations website. Participants wishing to join by phone need to register in advance to receive dial-in instructions. NIO, founded in November 2014, emphasizes technological innovation and premium products, and aims to promote a sustainable future through its various electric vehicle brands. For further details, investors and media can reach out via the provided contact emails.

NIO will be reporting its unaudited financial results for Q4 and full year 2024, indicating transparency and regular updates to its stakeholders.

Theearnings conference calldemonstrates NIO's commitment to engaging with investors and providing insights into its performance and future outlook.

The availability of a live and archived webcast allows for broader accessibility to information about the company, enhancing investor relations.

The announcement of the earnings report date may indicate potential delays or uncertainties in financial performance for stakeholders.

Continued reliance on live conference calls for financial updates could signal a lack of transparency in direct investor communications.

There is no mention of significant developments, partnerships, or market expansions that may affect future growth, raising concerns about the company's trajectory.

When will NIO announce its Q4 2024 financial results?

NIO will announce its unaudited financial results on March 21, 2025, before U.S. market opening.

What time is theearnings conference callfor NIO?

Theearnings conference callis scheduled for 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on March 21, 2025.

How can I access the NIO conference call webcast?

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on NIO's investor relations website.

What are the dial-in details for the NIOearnings call

Participants must register in advance and dial in 10 minutes before the call; details are provided upon registration.

How long will the NIO conference call replay be available?

The replay of the NIO conference call will be accessible by phone until March 28, 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

SHANGHAI, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO; HKEX: 9866; SGX: NIO) (“NIO” or the “Company”), a pioneer and a leading company in the global smart electric vehicle market, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024 on Friday, March 21, 2025, before the open of the U.S. markets.





The Company’s management will host anearnings conference callat 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on March 21, 2025 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong/Singapore Time on March 21, 2025).





A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at



https://ir.nio.com/news-events/events



.





For participants who wish to join the conference using dial-in numbers, please register in advance using the link provided below and dial in 10 minutes prior to the call. Dial-in numbers, passcode and unique access PIN would be provided upon registering.







https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10045556-h7fg45.html







A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone at the following numbers, until March 28, 2025:









United States:





+1-855-883-1031









Hong Kong, China:





+852-800-930-639









Mainland, China:





+86-400-1209-216









Singapore:





+65-800-1013-223









International:





+61-7-3107-6325









Replay PIN:





10045556























About NIO Inc.







NIO Inc. is a pioneer and a leading company in the global smart electric vehicle market. Founded in November 2014, NIO aspires to shape a sustainable and brighter future with the mission of “Blue Sky Coming”. NIO envisions itself as a user enterprise where innovative technology meets experience excellence. NIO designs, develops, manufactures and sells smart electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation core technologies. NIO distinguishes itself through continuous technological breakthroughs and innovations, exceptional products and services, and a community for shared growth. NIO provides premium smart electric vehicles under the NIO brand, family-oriented smart electric vehicles through the ONVO brand, and small smart high-end electric cars with the FIREFLY brand.





For more information, please visit: http://ir.nio.com







Investor Relations







ir@nio.com







Media Relations







global.press@nio.com



