NIO Inc. (NIO) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

NIO Inc. (NIO) ended the recent trading session at $6.11, demonstrating a -3.71% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.43% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.77%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 28.86% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 4.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.65%.

The upcoming earnings release of NIO Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on September 2, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.3, up 11.76% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.76 billion, up 14.78% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.02 per share and revenue of $13.67 billion, which would represent changes of +32.45% and +49.65%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for NIO Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.45% higher. Currently, NIO Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, finds itself in the bottom 22% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

NIO Inc. (NIO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

