NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

NIO Inc. (NIO) ended the recent trading session at $4.60, demonstrating a -8.18% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.47%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.95%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 42.74% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 0.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.64%.

The upcoming earnings release of NIO Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.3, signifying a 11.76% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.76 billion, up 14.78% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.04 per share and revenue of $13.66 billion. These totals would mark changes of +31.13% and +49.61%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NIO Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Right now, NIO Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, finds itself in the bottom 26% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

