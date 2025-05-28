NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Moves -0.54%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, NIO Inc. (NIO) closed at $3.67, marking a -0.54% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.56%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.51%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 12.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 16.76%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.37%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of NIO Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on June 3, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.22, showcasing a 38.89% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.71 billion, indicating a 24.51% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.16 per share and revenue of $13.82 billion. These totals would mark changes of +23.18% and +51.36%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NIO Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.94% lower. Currently, NIO Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 220, this industry ranks in the bottom 11% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

NIO Inc. (NIO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

