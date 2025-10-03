NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $7.70, moving -2.41% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 28.71% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 18.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.83%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of NIO Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.24, up 33.33% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $3.23 billion, indicating a 21.2% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.99 per share and a revenue of $13.37 billion, signifying shifts of +34.44% and +46.41%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NIO Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.75% higher within the past month. NIO Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, finds itself in the bottom 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NIO Inc. (NIO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.