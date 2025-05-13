NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $4.12, moving -1.9% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.73% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.64%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.61%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 16.34% over the last month, not keeping up with the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 20.69% and outstripping the S&P 500's gain of 9.07%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of NIO Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.22, reflecting a 38.89% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.71 billion, up 24.51% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$1.13 per share and a revenue of $13.74 billion, indicating changes of +25.17% and +50.41%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NIO Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, NIO Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 225, positioning it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NIO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

NIO Inc. (NIO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.