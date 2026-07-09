NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, NIO Inc. (NIO) closed at $4.78, marking a -2.45% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.81% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.27%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.3%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 5.41% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 3.47%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.13%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of NIO Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.07, marking a 78.13% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.87 billion, up 83.44% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.13 per share and revenue of $19.41 billion. These totals would mark changes of +86.73% and +57.44%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for NIO Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Currently, NIO Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, finds itself in the bottom 23% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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NIO Inc. (NIO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.