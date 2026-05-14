NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $6.25, moving -4.43% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.77% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.75%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.88%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 1.71% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its gain of 14.25%, and the S&P 500's gain of 8.15%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of NIO Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 21, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.24, up 46.67% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $3.55 billion, showing a 114.04% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

NIO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.22 per share and revenue of $18.69 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +77.55% and +51.61%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NIO Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 22.94% increase. Currently, NIO Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, finds itself in the bottom 30% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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NIO Inc. (NIO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.