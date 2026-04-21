NIO Inc. (NIO) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $6.43, moving -3.45% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.64%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.59%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 14.43% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its gain of 8.63%, and the S&P 500's gain of 9.33%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of NIO Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.24, marking a 46.67% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.55 billion, up 114.04% from the prior-year quarter.

NIO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.28 per share and revenue of $18.54 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +71.43% and +50.35%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NIO Inc. should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 5.56% upward. Right now, NIO Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.