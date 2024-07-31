NIO Inc. (NIO) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

NIO Inc. (NIO) closed at $4.44 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.45% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.08% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.75%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.64%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 2.43% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 3.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.44% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of NIO Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.46, indicating a 9.8% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.35 billion, showing a 94.47% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.41 per share and revenue of $9.24 billion. These totals would mark changes of +19.43% and +18.64%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for NIO Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. NIO Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, placing it within the bottom 23% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

