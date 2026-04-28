NIO Inc. (NIO) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

NIO Inc. (NIO) ended the recent trading session at $6.36, demonstrating a +2.09% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.9%.

The company's stock has climbed by 13.07% in the past month, exceeding the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 5.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 12.8%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of NIO Inc. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.24, marking a 46.67% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $3.55 billion, reflecting a 114.04% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.28 per share and a revenue of $18.54 billion, indicating changes of +71.43% and +50.35%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for NIO Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 5.56% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, NIO Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, placing it within the bottom 35% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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NIO Inc. (NIO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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