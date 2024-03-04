NIO Inc (NIO) Q4 2023 Earnings: What to Expect

Weakening EV vehicle demand in China, along with intense competition, continues to pressure not only the growth of NIO Inc. (NIO) but also the company’s market share, which has steadily eroded in three straight years. It doesn’t appear as if investors have more patience to allow the company to turn things around.

Currently trading near 52-week lows, NIO stock has plummeted some 35% year to date, compared with 8% rise in the S&P 500 index. And if you've only held NIO stock over the past three years, you’re down almost 90%, while the S&P 500 index has risen 35% in that span. New investors want to know whether this is a buying opportunity. That is one of many questions NIO management must justify when the company reports its fourth quarter fiscal 2023 earnings before the opening bell Tuesday.

While some would argue that NIO stock may be an opportunity at current levels, JPMorgan analysts Nick Lai recently offered some caution, lowering his rating on NIO stock to Underweight and 40% cut to its price target. The new price target of $5 is roughly 14% below current levels. The analyst cited not only the company’s slow January sales, but also sales and earnings momentum for all of 2024. There’s a lot merit to these concerns in light of the company’s February deliveries, which were underwhelming.

The company delivered 8,132 EVs in February, down 19.1% from the 10,055 vehicles delivered in January, and 33.1% lower than the 12,157 vehicles delivered in February 2023. The lack of new EV models, compared to its rivals, is another area of concern. And when just focusing on fiscal 2024 expectations, investors are right to question whether NIO can meet EPS expectations, based on previous revenue per delivery metrics. the company on Tuesday can make a strong case for its value by delivering a top- and bottom line beat, along with strong delivery guidance for the next quarter and full year.

For the three months that ended December, Wall Street expects NIO to report a per-share loss of 51 cents on revenue of $2.34 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when it reported a per-share loss of 52 cents on revenue of $2.34 billion. For the full year, the loss is expected to be $1.65 per share, rising 21.4% year over year, while full-year revenue of $7.74 billion would rise 8% year over year.

As noted, competition has pressured NIO’s operating fundamentals, which has eroded the company’s overall financial position, particularly in its gross margins because it has had to cut prices to compete with Tesla (TSLA), among other competitors. These cuts has resulted in lower gross margins than the management anticipated. Wall Street is even less optimistic in the company's ability to do just that, evidenced by the stock’s struggles. However, the management has taken great strides to lessen the impact.

In the third quarter, NIO reported Q1 revenues of $2.67 billion, which surged more than 47% year over year, while the adjusted loss of 31 cents per share beat estimates by 5 cents. During the quarter, vehicle revenue rose by 45.9% year over year and by 142.3% sequentially. However, while Q3 vehicle margin of 11.0% was down more than 5 percentage points year over year, it rose about 5 percentage points from the second quarter.

While it was a combination of good and bad metrics, there are still several reasons to be optimistic given that NIO operates in a China market which ranks as the second fastest-growing EV market in sales. The management remains committed towards improving these numbers over the long term. But this will be a daunting task in the face of intense competition. Until then it remains hard to love the stock.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.