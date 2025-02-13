NIO Inc. (NIO) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest market close, NIO Inc. (NIO) reached $4.26, with a +1.19% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.77%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.51%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 2.68% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 8.3% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.92% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of NIO Inc. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.40, marking a 11.11% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.85 billion, indicating a 18.31% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for NIO Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.6% higher within the past month. NIO Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, finds itself in the bottom 32% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

