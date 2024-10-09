NIO Inc. (NIO) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

The latest trading session saw NIO Inc. (NIO) ending at $6.29, denoting a +0.8% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.6%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 13.87% over the last month, surpassing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 5.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.41%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of NIO Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.32, up 13.51% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.7 billion, showing a 3.41% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$1.37 per share and a revenue of $9.84 billion, demonstrating changes of +21.71% and +26.32%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for NIO Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.29% higher. As of now, NIO Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, positioning it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

NIO Inc. (NIO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.