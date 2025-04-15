NIO Inc. (NIO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, NIO Inc. (NIO) reached $3.62, with a +0.28% movement compared to the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.17% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.39%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 28.23% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 4.37% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.94%.

The upcoming earnings release of NIO Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.13, indicating a 63.89% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.71 billion, showing a 24.51% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.09 per share and revenue of $13.74 billion, which would represent changes of +27.81% and +50.41%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NIO Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 6.63% decrease. NIO Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, positioning it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

