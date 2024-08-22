NIO Inc. (NIO) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw NIO Inc. (NIO) ending at $3.99, denoting no adjustment from its last day's close. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.89%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.67%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 7.21% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 7.27% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 2.17% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of NIO Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.46, marking a 9.8% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.35 billion, indicating a 94.47% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.42 per share and revenue of $9.17 billion, which would represent changes of +18.86% and +17.81%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for NIO Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.53% decrease. Currently, NIO Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NIO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

