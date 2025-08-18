NIO Inc. (NIO) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

NIO Inc. (NIO) closed at $4.87 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.25% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.01% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.08%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 9.57% outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 5.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.47%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of NIO Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, NIO Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.3 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 11.76%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.76 billion, up 14.78% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$1.05 per share and revenue of $13.66 billion, indicating changes of +30.46% and +49.61%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for NIO Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.45% lower. NIO Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, positioning it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

NIO Inc. (NIO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.