NIO Inc. (NIO) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $4.91, moving +1.45% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.3%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 24.1% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 6.83%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.71%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of NIO Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect NIO Inc. to post earnings of -$0.3 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 11.76%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.76 billion, up 14.78% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.05 per share and a revenue of $13.66 billion, representing changes of +30.46% and +49.61%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for NIO Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.45% lower. At present, NIO Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, positioning it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

