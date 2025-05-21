NIO Inc. to Announce Q1 2025 Financial Results on June 3, 2025

NIO Inc. will announce Q1 2025 financial results on June 3, 2025, followed by anearnings call

Quiver AI Summary

NIO Inc., a leading player in the global smart electric vehicle market, announced it will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on June 3, 2025, before U.S. markets open. The company's management will host anearnings conference callat 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on the same day, with details available for live and archived webcasts on its investor relations website. Interested participants can join the call by registering in advance to receive dial-in information. NIO, founded in 2014, aims to contribute to a sustainable future through innovative technology in electric vehicles, offering various premium vehicle brands.

Potential Positives

NIO is set to report its unaudited financial results for Q1 2025, indicating transparency and commitment to investors by providing timely financial updates.

The company will host anearnings conference call allowing for direct engagement with analysts and investors, which can enhance investor relations and confidence.

NIO's position as a leading company in the global smart electric vehicle market is emphasized, reinforcing its brand strength and market relevance.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any financial performance details or specific metrics for the first quarter, which may raise concerns among investors about the company's transparency and current financial health.

The announcement of anearnings callwithout specific guidance or expectations could signal uncertainty about future performance, potentially affecting investor confidence.

The timing of the earnings report on June 3, 2025, before market opening, might lead to speculation about negative financial performance ahead of the disclosure.

FAQ

When will NIO announce its Q1 2025 financial results?

NIO will announce its unaudited financial results for Q1 2025 on June 3, 2025.

What time is NIO'searnings conference call

Theearnings conference callis scheduled for 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on June 3, 2025.

Where can I access the live webcast of NIO's conference call?

The live and archived webcast can be accessed on NIO's investor relations website.

How can I join NIO'searnings callby phone?

To join by phone, register in advance and dial in 10 minutes prior to the call.

What is NIO's mission?

NIO's mission is to shape a sustainable and brighter future, encapsulated in the phrase “Blue Sky Coming.”

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$NIO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 156 institutional investors add shares of $NIO stock to their portfolio, and 256 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$NIO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NIO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NIO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NIO forecast page.

Full Release



SHANGHAI, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO; HKEX: 9866; SGX: NIO) (“NIO” or the “Company”), a pioneer and a leading company in the global smart electric vehicle market, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, before the open of the U.S. markets.





The Company’s management will host anearnings conference callat 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on June 3, 2025 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong/Singapore Time on June 3, 2025).





A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at



https://ir.nio.com/news-events/events



.





For participants who wish to join the conference using dial-in numbers, please register in advance using the link provided below and dial in 10 minutes prior to the call. Dial-in numbers, passcode and unique access PIN would be provided upon registering.







https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10047493-juh76t.html







A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone at the following numbers, until June 10, 2025:









United States:





+1-855-883-1031









Hong Kong, China:





+852-800-930-639









Mainland, China:





+86-400-1209-216









Singapore:





+65-800-1013-223









International:





+61-7-3107-6325









Replay PIN:





10047493























About NIO Inc.







NIO Inc. is a pioneer and a leading company in the global smart electric vehicle market. Founded in November 2014, NIO aspires to shape a sustainable and brighter future with the mission of “Blue Sky Coming”. NIO envisions itself as a user enterprise where innovative technology meets experience excellence. NIO designs, develops, manufactures and sells smart electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation core technologies. NIO distinguishes itself through continuous technological breakthroughs and innovations, exceptional products and services, and a community for shared growth. NIO provides premium smart electric vehicles under the NIO brand, family-oriented smart electric vehicles through the ONVO brand, and small smart high-end electric cars with the FIREFLY brand.





For more information, please visit: http://ir.nio.com







Investor Relations







ir@nio.com







Media Relations







global.press@nio.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.