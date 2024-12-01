NIO Inc. Achieves Strong Growth in Vehicle Deliveries

NIO Inc. Class A (HK:9866) has released an update.
NIO Inc. delivered 20,575 vehicles in November 2024, marking a significant 28.9% increase compared to the previous year. The company has reached cumulative deliveries of 640,426 vehicles as of the end of November, showcasing its steady growth in the smart electric vehicle sector. With a decade of innovation, NIO continues to expand its impact with its premium NIO brand and family-oriented ONVO brand.
