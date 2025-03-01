NIO February Vehicle Deliveries Up 62.2%

(RTTNews) - NIO Inc. (NIO) said it delivered 13,192 vehicles in February 2025, representing an increase of 62.2% year-over-year. The deliveries consisted of 9,143 vehicles from the Company's premium smart electric vehicle brand NIO, and 4,049 vehicles from the Company's family-oriented smart electric vehicle brand ONVO. Cumulative deliveries reached 698,619 as of February 28, 2025.

