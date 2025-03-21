NIO Earnings Results: $NIO Reports Quarterly Earnings

NIO ($NIO) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported earnings of -$3.41 per share, missing estimates of -$2.47 by $0.94. The company also reported revenue of $19,576,028,656, missing estimates of $20,364,264,885 by $-788,236,229.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $NIO stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

NIO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 146 institutional investors add shares of NIO stock to their portfolio, and 300 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

NIO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NIO in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Macquarie issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/28/2024

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 09/30/2024

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 09/30/2024

Daiwa issued a "Buy" rating on 09/30/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for NIO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NIO forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.