NIO Earnings Preview: Recent $NIO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

NIO ($NIO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $20,364,264,885 and earnings of -$2.47 per share.
NIO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 146 institutional investors add shares of NIO stock to their portfolio, and 300 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 40,052,869 shares (+975.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $174,630,508
- MORGAN STANLEY added 10,665,796 shares (+77.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,502,870
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 8,460,185 shares (-60.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,886,406
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 7,187,047 shares (+181.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,335,524
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 6,464,246 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $43,181,163
- FMR LLC removed 5,195,758 shares (-96.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,653,504
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 4,702,959 shares (-42.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,504,901
