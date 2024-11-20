Nio downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Macquarie

Macquarie downgraded Nio (NIO) to Neutral from Outperform with a price target of $4.80, down from $6.60, after weaker demand for the core Nio brand and a slower Onvo production ramp led to an 18% miss for the Q4 revenue guidance midpoint compared to consensus. The firm, which says it is concerned about comments that 50%-60% of Onvo orders were affected by the expiration of local purchase subsidies by end-2024, lowered its FY24 and FY25 sales estimates by 5% each.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on NIO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.