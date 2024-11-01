Nio delivers 20,976 vehicles in October, up 30.5%

Nio (NIO) announced its October delivery results. The company delivered 20,976 vehicles in October, representing an increase of 30.5% year-over-year. The deliveries consisted of 16,657 vehicles from the company’s premium smart electric vehicle brand Nio, and 4,319 vehicles from the company’s family-oriented smart electric vehicle brand Onvo. Cumulative deliveries reached 619,851 as of October 31.

