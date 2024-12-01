Nio delivers 20,575 vehicles in November 2024, up 28.9% year-over-year

Nio (NIO) announced its November 2024 delivery results. The company delivered 20,575 vehicles in November 2024, representing an increase of 28.9% year-over-year. The deliveries consisted of 15,493 vehicles from the company’s premium smart electric vehicle brand Nio, and 5,082 vehicles from the company’s family-oriented smart electric vehicle brand ONVO. Cumulative deliveries reached 640,426 as of November 30, 2024.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on NIO:
- Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names
- Nio (NIO) Is Looking to Bounce Back After Q3 Mixed Results
- ‘Time to Get Out,’ Says Goldman Sachs About Nio Stock
- Europe EV battery maker Northvolt files for bankruptcy protection, Reuters says
- NIO Stock Is Getting Cheaper but Execution Risks Cloud Outlook
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.