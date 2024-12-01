News & Insights

Nio delivers 20,575 vehicles in November 2024, up 28.9% year-over-year

December 01, 2024 — 06:45 am EST

Nio (NIO) announced its November 2024 delivery results. The company delivered 20,575 vehicles in November 2024, representing an increase of 28.9% year-over-year. The deliveries consisted of 15,493 vehicles from the company’s premium smart electric vehicle brand Nio, and 5,082 vehicles from the company’s family-oriented smart electric vehicle brand ONVO. Cumulative deliveries reached 640,426 as of November 30, 2024.

