NIO Delivers 15,815 Vehicles In December, Up 50.8%

January 02, 2023 — 01:40 am EST

(RTTNews) - Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO Inc. (NIO) said that it delivered 15,815 vehicles in December 2022, representing an increase of 50.8% year-over-year. The deliveries consisted of 6,842 premium smart electric SUVs including 4,154 ES7s, and 8,973 premium smart electric sedans including 1,379 ET7s and 7,594 ET5s.

NIO delivered 40,052 vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 60.0% year-over-year.

NIO delivered 122,486 vehicles in 2022 in total, increasing by 34.0% year-over-year. Cumulative deliveries of NIO vehicles reached 289,556 as of December 31, 2022.

