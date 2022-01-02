NIO Delivers 10,489 Vehicles In December, Up 49.7%

(RTTNews) - NIO Inc. (NIO) said it delivered 10,489 vehicles in December 2021, increasing by 49.7% year-over-year. The deliveries consisted of 2,782 ES8s, the company's six- or seven-seater flagship premium smart electric SUV, 4,939 ES6s, the company's five-seater high-performance premium smart electric SUV, and 2,768 EC6s, the company's five-seater premium smart electric coupe SUV.

NIO delivered 25,034 vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2021, represents an increase of 44.3% year-over-year.

The company delivered 91,429 vehicles in 2021 in total, representing a strong increase of 109.1% year-over-year. As of December 31, 2021, cumulative deliveries of the ES8, ES6 and EC6 reached 167,070 vehicles.

