NIO Declines On Q1 Loss

(RTTNews) - NIO Inc. (NIO) shares are declining more than 5 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company reported a loss for the first quarter wider than the prior year.

The company reported quarterly loss of RMB 1.783 billion or $281.2 million, compared to loss of RMB 451.04 million last year.

On an adjusted basis, loss was RMB 1.309 billion or $206.6 million. Currently, shares are at $19.25, down 5.54 percent from the previous close of $20.38 on a volume of 24,888,830.

