NIO Declares Repurchase Right for Convertible Senior Notes

NIO Inc. NIO recently notified holders of its 4.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024 that by virtue of the Indenture dated as of Feb 4, 2019, relating to the Notes between the company and The Bank of New York Mellon, as trustee, each holder has the right to require the company to repurchase all of such holder’s Notes or any portion thereof that is an integral multiple of $ 1,000 principal amount for cash on Feb 1, 2022.



Per the rules of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), NIO will file a Tender Offer Statement on Schedule TO.



According to NIO, the documents specifying the terms for exercising the Repurchase Right will be available through the Depository Trust Company and the paying agent, The Bank of New York Mellon.



The company also stated that as of Dec 30, 2021,the aggregate principal amount of the Notes outstanding was $165,291,000. If all outstanding Notes are surrendered for repurchase through the exercise of the Repurchase Right, the aggregate cash purchase price will be $165,291,000.



The opportunity for Notes holders to exercise the Repurchase Right commenced at 9:00 a.m. on Jan 3, 2022, and will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City (NYC) time, on Jan 28, 2022.



For exercising the Repurchase Right, a holder must adhere to the transmittal procedures given in the company’s Repurchase Right Notice to holders. Additionally, holders have the option to withdraw any previously tendered Notes at any time prior to 5:00 p.m., NYC time, Jan 28, 2022.



Shanghai-headquartered NIO is a pioneer in China’s electric vehicle (EV) market and seems to be well poised to cement a strong foothold in the rapidly growing EV industry. The rising demand for its ES6, ES8 and EC6 models is enhancing the firm’s top line. This year, the firm intends to deliver three new products based on the NIO Technology Platform 2.0, including the ET7 model. Deliveries of ET7 are scheduled to commence in first-quarter 2022. Also, NIO’s battery swap technology is a game-changer and lends it an edge over its peers.

