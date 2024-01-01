News & Insights

NIO

NIO December Vehicle Deliveries Up 13.9%

January 01, 2024 — 05:01 am EST

(RTTNews) - NIO Inc. (NIO) said Monday that it delivered 18,012 vehicles in December 2023, increasing by 13.9% year-over-year. The deliveries consisted of 12,048 premium smart electric SUVs, and 5,964 premium smart electric sedans.

NIO delivered 50,045 vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 25.0% year-over-year.

For the year of 2023, NIO delivered a total of 160,038 vehicles, showing a year-over-year increase of 30.7%. Cumulative deliveries of NIO vehicles reached 449,594 as of December 31, 2023.

At NIO Day 2023, NIO launched the ET9, a smart electric executive flagship. Deliveries of the ET9 is expected to start in the first quarter of 2025.

