NIO December Vehicle Deliveries Surge

(RTTNews) - NIO Inc. (NIO) said it delivered 7,007 vehicles in December 2020, setting a new monthly record representing a 121.0% year-over-year growth.

The deliveries consisted of 2,009 ES8s, the company's 6-seater and 7-seater flagship premium smart electric SUV, 2,493 ES6s, the company's 5-seater high-performance premium smart electric SUV, and 2,505 EC6s, the Company's 5-seater premium electric coupe SUV.

NIO also said it delivered 17,353 vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 111.0% year-over-year.

As of December 31, 2020, cumulative deliveries of the ES8, ES6 and EC6 reached 75,641 vehicles, of which 43,728 were delivered in 2020.

