NIO Cuts Fourth Quarter Delivery Outlook To 38500-39500

(RTTNews) - NIO Inc. (NIO) Monday announced an updated delivery outlook and now expects to deliver 38,500 to 39,500 vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2022. While its previous outlook was in the range of 43,000 to 48,000 vehicles.

The major player in the premium smart electric vehicle market has been suffering from the outbreak of the Omicron variant in major cities in China and subsequent challenges in deliveries and production in December 2022. NIO also failed to reach its full capacity.

Recently NIO launched the electric flagship coupe SUV EC7 and the electric flagship SUV All-New ES8. The EC7 and the All-New ES8 are expected to commence delivery in May and June 2023, respectively.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.