NIO Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of NIO Inc (Symbol: NIO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.21, changing hands as low as $9.46 per share. NIO Inc shares are currently trading down about 7.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NIO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NIO's low point in its 52 week range is $7 per share, with $22.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.19.

