NIO CFO Steven Wei Feng Resigns; Names Stanley Yu Qu To Succeed

(RTTNews) - NIO Inc. (NIO), a Chinese premium smart electric vehicle maker, announced Friday that Chief Financial Officer Steven Wei Feng has tendered his resignation for personal and family reasons, effective July 5.

The board of directors has approved to promote Senior Vice President of Finance, Stanley Yu Qu, as the new Chief Financial Officer.

Qu joined NIO in October 2016. Prior to joining NIO, he held various financial leadership roles at leading multinational companies including Lear Corp. and Johnson Controls, from 2013 to 2016.

Earlier, he worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers for ten years.

The resigning CFO Feng has been with the company since 2019.

