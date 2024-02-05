News & Insights

NIO Capital raises $417 mln yuan-denominated fund

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

February 05, 2024 — 04:45 am EST

Written by Roxanne Liu and Kane Wu for Reuters ->

Feb 5 (Reuters) - NIO Capital said on Monday it raised a yuan-denominated fund of more than 3 billion yuan ($416.8 million) to invest in technologies in new energy vehicles, energy transition and smart manufacturing industries.

NIO Capital, whose managing partners including Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker NIO 9866.HK founder Li Bin, said local Chinese government-backed funds, national funds, family offices and public companies have invested in the new yuan fund, without providing details.

NIO Capital, founded in 2016, has invested in Chinese EV battery giant CATL 300750.SZ and lithium battery material company Ningbo Ronbay New Energy 688005.SS.

Its portfolio also includes autonomous driving startups Momenta and Pony.ai, as well as chip companies such as Black Sesame Technologies, CIX Technology and Sichain Semiconductor.

The fund is the second yuan-denominated that NIO Capital has raised. Aside from these funds, NIO Capital has also raised U.S. dollar-denominated funds.

($1 = 7.1979 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Kane Wu; editing by Miral Fahmy)

((（8610）6627-1277; Reuters Messaging: roxanne.liu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.