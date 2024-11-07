NIO call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in NIO (NIO) with 49,617 calls trading, 1.1x expected, and implied vol increasing over 5 points to 85.05%. 11/8 weekly 5.5 calls and Jan-26 8 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 12,700 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.22. Earnings are expected on November 20th.
