NIO call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in NIO (NIO) with 77,782 calls trading, 1.5x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 7 points to 84.39%. 11/1 weekly 6 calls and 11/1 weekly 5.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 27,100 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.26. Earnings are expected on November 14th.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on NIO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.