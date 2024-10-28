NIO call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in NIO (NIO) with 77,782 calls trading, 1.5x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 7 points to 84.39%. 11/1 weekly 6 calls and 11/1 weekly 5.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 27,100 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.26. Earnings are expected on November 14th.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on NIO:
- What Is Keeping NIO from Becoming “The One”? 3 Challenges It Faces
- Nio upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Macquarie
- Is Nio’s Financial Rollercoaster a Ride Worth Taking?
- Has Nio Stock Run Out of Steam?
- Decoding the Volatility of Li Auto’s Share Price
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.