NIO Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for NIO

In trading on Thursday, shares of NIO Inc (Symbol: NIO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $38.33, changing hands as high as $38.48 per share. NIO Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NIO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NIO's low point in its 52 week range is $3.73 per share, with $66.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.75.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.