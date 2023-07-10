NIO Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for NIO

In trading on Monday, shares of NIO Inc (Symbol: NIO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.41, changing hands as high as $10.63 per share. NIO Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NIO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NIO's low point in its 52 week range is $7 per share, with $22.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.65.

