Nio begins construction of new EV industry base in China's Hefei

BEIJING, April 29 (Reuters) - Electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio Inc NIO.N has started construction of an industry park project with China's eastern city of Hefei, the firm said on Tuesday.

The EV industry park is expected to have a manufacturing capacity of 1 million cars a year.

It is also expected to have annual gross output of 500 billion yuan ($77.26 billion) in future, Nio added.

($1=6.4713 Chinese yuan renminbi)

