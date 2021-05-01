Markets
NIO

NIO April Vehicle Deliveries Surge

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - NIO Inc. (NIO) said it delivered 7,102 vehicles in April 2021, representing a 125.1% year-over-year growth.

The deliveries consisted of 1,523 ES8s, the Company's six-seater and seven-seater flagship premium smart electric SUV, 3,163 ES6s, the company's five-seater high-performance premium smart electric SUV, and 2,416 EC6s, the company's five-seater premium smart electric coupe SUV.

As of April 30, 2021, cumulative deliveries of the ES8, ES6 and EC6 were 102,803 vehicles.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NIO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular