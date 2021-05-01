NIO April Vehicle Deliveries Surge

(RTTNews) - NIO Inc. (NIO) said it delivered 7,102 vehicles in April 2021, representing a 125.1% year-over-year growth.

The deliveries consisted of 1,523 ES8s, the Company's six-seater and seven-seater flagship premium smart electric SUV, 3,163 ES6s, the company's five-seater high-performance premium smart electric SUV, and 2,416 EC6s, the company's five-seater premium smart electric coupe SUV.

As of April 30, 2021, cumulative deliveries of the ES8, ES6 and EC6 were 102,803 vehicles.

