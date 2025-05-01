NIO April Deliveries Climb

Markets
(RTTNews) - NIO Inc. (NIO), a Chinese multinational automobile manufacturer, reported Thursday higher vehicle deliveries for the month of April.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, NIO shares were gaining around 2.2 percent to trade at $4.14.

The company delivered 23,900 vehicles in April 2025, representing an increase of 53.0 percent year-over-year. The deliveries consisted of 19,269 vehicles from the Company's premium smart electric vehicle brand NIO, 4,400 vehicles from its family-oriented smart electric vehicle brand ONVO.

It also includes initial deliveries of the Company's small smart high-end electric car brand FIREFLY, which started deliveries in China in late April 2025.

Following the product launch, firefly has plans to gradually reach global markets in the near future.

For the year-to-date period in 2025, the company delivered 65,994 vehicles, a growth of 44.5 percent from the prior year.

Cumulative deliveries reached 737,558 units as of April 30.

