Nio Already Has a European Solution: Finally Time to Buy the Stock?

Key Points

Chinese automakers are gaining ground in Europe through competitive pricing.

But the premium automotive brands are struggling more in Europe.

Nio's solution is its Firefly brand -- its smaller, high-end, compact EVs.

10 stocks we like better than Nio ›

Currently, no premium Chinese automaker has outlined plans to enter the lucrative U.S. market, and domestic automakers sit behind the protection of stiff tariffs on Chinese vehicle imports. One day that's likely to change, but for now, the industry is watching a battle rage in Europe, where the Chinese are gaining ground.

Nio (NYSE: NIO), despite its record battery-swap numbers and high sales volume in China, has initially failed in Europe. The good news is that it already has its solution, and the timing could give investors an opportunity.

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How Nio failed

Non-Chinese automakers in Europe have reason for concern. Chinese automakers are gaining ground, improving quality, and boasting more affordable pricing. It's already working in China's home market, where sales of the top three Chinese premium brands surged 73% to 1.29 million vehicles in 2025. On the flip side, the top three foreign premium brands in China combined for an 11% decline to 1.82 million.

That combination of factors will enable premium Chinese brands such as Nio to rival Cadillac, Lexus, BMW, and Tesla in the future. Currently, however, Nio is struggling significantly in Europe with a sharp sales slump, declining registrations, and a shifting strategy.

There are numerous driving forces behind Nio's initial failure, including its direct-to-consumer sales model featuring "Nio Houses." Many of Nio's vehicles are also considered too large for European urban areas. But a primary reason behind Nio's failure is that the same strategy that got Chinese automakers in the door to the markets won't work in premium segments. More specifically, Chinese brands surged in Europe, capturing 8% of the overall market over the first two months of 2026 through acceptable quality at an incredibly competitive price.

Nio's solution

For Nio's premium and namesake brand, its solution is a combination of time, brand building, and marketing spending. For Nio's broader European success, the company's solution is the Firefly. Think of the Firefly high-end compact electric vehicle (EV) as a smaller, intelligent EV, tailored for urban and European consumers.

After Nio launched the Firefly in Norway and the Netherlands, it introduced the brand to Austria and Hungary last year and will expand into Belgium, Luxembourg, Poland, Romania, and the Czech Republic this year. It's one of the company's biggest pushes into Europe yet in hopes of expanding its lineup, growing its presence and branding in Europe, and perhaps helping build a bloodline of consumers for its premium namesake brand.

Although Nio may already have its solution for Europe, savvy investors would be wise to watch this speculative stock from a distance while other headwinds remain. If the brutal price war in China cools, looser tariffs enable a legitimate plan and timeline to enter the U.S. market, it grows its premium brand in Europe, and its battery-swap infrastructure and strategy gain traction, it could very well be time to start a position.

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Daniel Miller has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.