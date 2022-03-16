Ninth Consecutive Year for Iberdrola on Most Ethical Companies List

The world’s largest wind power energy producer, Iberdrola, has made the Ethisphere Institute’s most ethical companies list for the ninth year in a row, according to a press release from the Iberdrola website.

Iberdrola is the only company from Spain to make the list once again and is one of 10 companies that were represented in the energy and utilities category; Avangrid, the U.S. subsidiary of Iberdrola, also made the list for the fourth year in a row. The Ethisphere Institute is a global leader in bringing definition to corporate ethics on the international stage, identifying standards and releasing annual rankings of top companies worldwide.

Ethisphere Institute began building its index of top ethical companies in 2007 based upon companies' international compliance standards, commitment to transparency, levels of engagement with stakeholders, and diversity and inclusion practices. For the rankings for 2022, the institute ranked companies based on their leadership and reputation, corporate governance, compliance systems, environmental and social impact, and ethical culture.

“The World’s Most Ethical Companies historically outperform their peers and competitors financially, demonstrating a tangible ROI for doing the right thing. The connection between good ethical practices and financial performance, called the Ethics Premium, has been tracked for 16 years,” wrote the Ethisphere Institute on the 2022 announcement page.

The 2022 listing includes 136 companies in total, representing 22 different countries and 45 sectors, with a combined $10.5 trillion in market cap.

