Nintendo's Switch gaming console to launch in China on Dec 10

Nintendo Co's will officially launch its Switch gaming console in mainland China on Dec. 10 for 2,099 yuan ($298.20), local partner Tencent Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday.

Pre-orders for the console began at noon (0400 GMT) on Wednesday, Tencent said.

($1 = 7.0389 Chinese yuan renminbi)

