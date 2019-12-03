Nintendo's Switch gaming console to launch in China on Dec 10

BEIJING, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Nintendo Co's 7974.T will officially launch its Switch gaming console in mainland China on Dec. 10 for 2,099 yuan ($298.20), local partner Tencent Holdings Ltd 0700.HK said on Wednesday.

Pre-orders for the console began at noon (0400 GMT) on Wednesday, Tencent said.

($1 = 7.0389 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Huizhong Wu and Lusha Zhang; writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)

