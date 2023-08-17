Nintendo's (NTDOY) Fire Emblem Heroes Receives Major Update

Nintendo’s NTDOY Fire Emblem Heroes recently announced a major update. Special versions of the top-ranking Heroes selected in the Choose Your Legends: Round 7 event are now available through a five-star summoning spotlight.



Additionally, fresh story maps have been introduced in Book VII, Chapter 10: Light's Fading, accompanied by limited-time quests. The game now includes all these events.



The players need to act quickly to select their favorite Hero among four special-version Heroes at no additional cost. The Hero will be summoned as a five-star ally. Players can select only one Hero for free, so it is important for them to choose the Hero wisely.

Upcoming Games to Boost Nintendo’s Top Line

Nintendo has a strong slate of upcoming games, including Sea of Stars, Mortal Kombat 1 and Detective Pikachu Returns. These games are expected to boost the company’s top line in the upcoming quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NTDOY’s 2023 revenues is pegged at $11.79 billion, indicating a year-over-year decline of 0.55%. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 59 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year decline of 14.49%.



Sea of Stars is a role-playing video game in development by Sabotage Studio. Serving as a prequel to The Messenger, the game is scheduled to launch on Aug 29 on various platforms.



Mortal Kombat 1, created by NetherRealm Studios and published by Warner Bros. Discovery WBD, is an upcoming fighting game. Positioned as the 12th primary entry in the Mortal Kombat series, this game acts as a sequel to Mortal Kombat 11 and serves as the second restart for the series, continuing from the original Mortal Kombat reboot.



Detective Pikachu Returns, an upcoming adventure game, is set to launch on the Nintendo Switch. It was initially revealed in 2019 through a press announcement, which also introduced apps like Pokémon Home. This game serves as a follow-up to Detective Pikachu, which was released in 2016.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 2.9% year to date compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s rise of 12.4% in the same time frame due to big competitors like Microsoft MSFT and Sony SONY.



Microsoft is a major player in the video game industry, with anticipated games like Halo Infinite, Fable and Starfield on the horizon. If MSFT’s acquisition of Activision is finalized, it would position Microsoft as the dominant force in the gaming market.

Sony also boasts a noteworthy roster of upcoming games like Spider-Man 2, Wolverine, Fairgames and Death Stranding 2. Sony's strategy of creating games from the established successful series gives it a competitive advantage over its rivals.



Even though Nintendo faces competition from giants, it is expected to do well in the gaming market as it has created a strong audience base because of its own gaming console.





