Nintendo's Animal Crossing is the Hottest Videogame of March 2020

On Tuesday, market researcher NPD Group published its latest stats on the U.S. videogame industry. (More precisely, NPD videogame analyst Mt Piscatella tweeted the stats).

Here are the highlights:

In the month of March, Nintendo's (OTC: NTDOY) Animal Crossing: New Horizons social simulation game became both one of Nintendo's fastest-selling games ever, and also the top seller among video game titles in March 2020.

Image source: Nintendo.

In a month where many Americans were stuck at home, spending their discretionary income on games to kill time during quarantine, video game software sales rocketed 34% year over year to $739 million total. Nintendo's Animal Crossing: New Horizons became the No. 1 seller, displacing last month's No. 1, Activision's (NASDAQ: ATVI) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare to claim the top spot. (Don't cry too hard for Activision, though. CoD only slipped one notch to No. 2 in March, and it's still the top seller year-to-date).

Sony's (NYSE: SNE) MLB: The Show 20, a new title, came in at No. 3, followed by offerings from Capcom, Take-Two, Bethesda, and others.

"Nine of the top ten best-selling games of March 2020 generated higher dollar sales than similarly ranked titles a year ago," notes Piscatella.

In related news, game hardware spending was up 63% in March at $461 million, and the No. 1 console again came from Nintendo: The Nintendo Switch.

